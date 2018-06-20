Vinny Del Negro talks Bulls’ NBA Draft potential, concerns with Michael Porter

Former NBA player and Bulls coach Vinny Del Negro believes there’s a good chance the Bulls could expedite their rebuild with the NBA Draft on Thursday — that is, if they hit gold with one of their two first-round draft picks.

This year’s draft won’t make or break the Bulls’ rebuild, according to Del Negro, but it could change the trajectory of the team’s rebuild.

Draft a flop and it’s back to the drawing board. But if they end up with a player with a lot of potential, you might see the Bulls as contenders down the road.

Asked about drafting a player with health risks like Michael Porter Jr. who was sidelined all but three games last season with Missouri due to a back injury, Del Negro, who coached the Bulls for two years to consecutive 41-win seasons, was hesitant.

“There’s concern,” Del Negro said of Porter, who canceled an NBA workout last week due to a strained hip. “From what I’m hearing, he’s awfully talented even though he didn’t play a lot … But the wear and tear on your body … is difficult.”

Porter, who’s 6-10 and was considered a potential No. 1 pick heading into the 2017-18 season, is believed to be the player the Bulls snag with their No. 7 pick. Although his NBA stock plummeted, Porter declared himself as the best player in this year’s draft class last month at the NBA draft combine.

“I know without a doubt. I’ve played with all these guys, but I’m the best player in this draft,” Porter said. “And I just can’t wait to show what I’m capable of.”

And although Porter might be able to talk-the-talk, the concern is whether he can still walk-the-walk after his “minimally invasive” surgery.

“Would I be concerned? The answer is yes,” said Del Negro, who is now an NBA analyst for ESPN. “There’s no question the kid has incredible upside. His talent speaks for itself — his size, his shooting ability — but you have to be present. You have to be healthy. You have to be able to practice. You have to be able to play night-in and night-out.”