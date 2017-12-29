Wade Davis agrees to 3-year, $52M deal with Rockies: report

Baseball 12/29/2017, 10:18am
Madeline Kenney
Closer Wade Davis has agreed to a three-year, $52 million deal with the Colorado Rockies, according to Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan. There’s also a fourth-year vesting option that could elevate his total earnings to $66 million.

Davis’ mega-deal is the highest per-year salary ever for a reliever.

Davis, who made $10 million last season with the Cubs, was one of the most in-demand free-agent relievers this offseason. The details of his contract with the Rockies are still unclear.

A major question for the Cubs entering this offseason was whether or not they could afford to lose Davis. His calm demeanor on the mound made him a key component for the Cubs’ bullpen. Last season, he had 32 consecutive saves before the Brewers got to him in late September.

Davis, 32, went 4-2 last season with a 2.30 ERA with 79 strikeouts in 58  innings.

