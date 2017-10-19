Wade Davis out for Game 5 as Cubs send Jose Quintana vs. Kershaw

If the Cubs are going to win Game 5 on Thursday and force the National League Championship Series back to Los Angeles, they’re going to have to do it the hard way.

They’ll do it without closer Wade Davis, who needed 48 pitches to get the final six outs of Wednesday’s 3-2 victory – a career high for a save in either the regular season or postseason.

That came after five days off since throwing 44 pitches to get the final seven outs of the Cubs’ game 5 victory at Washington in the NL Division Series.

They’ll also have to get past Dodger ace Clayton Kershaw to stay alive in the series. The Cubs counter with left-hander Jose Quintana, who pitched well for five innings in the Cubs’ Game 1 loss Saturday.

Like the task wasn’t already difficult enough after falling behind three games to none on Tuesday night.

“Wade did his job tonight,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “Tomorrow we’ll parcel it out a little more cleanly. Other guys are going to have to do their jobs.”

Davis, who has not been sharp in either of the lengthy postseason outings, didn’t seem to be ruling himself out for Thursday.

“I’m definitely going to come out [Thursday], get some treatment and go out and play catch and see how I feel,” he said.

If anything, he probably won’t be ready for anything more than limited duty if the Cubs get to Game 6 on Saturday in L.A.

