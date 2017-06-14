Wahlberg thinks Celtics should trade No. 1 pick for Butler — TMZ

Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler on the bench during the second quarter of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game in Boston. | Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Actor Mark Wahlberg wants Bulls forward Jimmy Butler to join his team.

Wahlberg, an avid Celtics fan, told TMZ Sports that he thinks Boston should trade its No. 1 draft pick for the Bulls’ leading scorer last season.

Butler averaged 23.9 points and shot 45.5 percent from the field in his sixth season with the Bulls.

The Celtics hold the No. 1 pick for this year’s draft in Brooklyn, New York, and are expected to take Washington guard Markelle Fultz. During his freshman season with the Huskies, Fultz averaged 23.2 points and shot 41.3 percent from three-point range.