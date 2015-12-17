Waiting on an 11-point: Buck of the Week

Mike Nelson watched for a long time from his tree stand last month before the west suburban man arrowed his 11-pointer at 60 yards on a farm in Jo Daviess County.

Mike Carlson said they estimated it at 300 pounds (it took three guys to lift it over a fence) and the rack was estimated to score 160.

BOTW, the celebration of good stories and big bucks bagged around Chicago outdoors, appears Wednesdays on the Sun-Times outdoors page when apt.

Send nominations to straycasts@sbcglobal.net or via Facebook (Dale Bowman) or Twitter (@BowmanOutside).