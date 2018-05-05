Walks send Hector Santiago, White Sox to loss

Even during a solid start to the season, walks had been a problem for Hector Santiago. More free passes, and Minnesota’s Eddie Rosario, were the issues Saturday.

Santiago walked six in 3 1/3 innings and Rosario had a home run, drove in five runs and fell a triple short of the cycle during Minnesota’s 8-4 win. The Sox have lost six of seven and dropped to a season-worst 13 games below .500. Tim Anderson did hit two homers for the Sox for the second time this year.

Santiago’s start didn’t stop the bleeding, which raised his ERA from 3.48 to 6.00.

To go with the six walks, Santiago allowed six hits and eight runs. Entering Saturday, Santiago had walked 10 in 20 2/3 innings, and his lack of command didn’t help against a Minnesota team he pitched for from 2016-2017.

Hector Santiago throws during the first inning of Saturday's game. | AP

Minnesota took a 3-0 lead in the first against Santiago. One night after hitting two homers against his former team, Eduardo Escobar gave Minnesota the edge with his run-scoring double. Rosario and Mitch Garver added RBI singles.

The Sox got a run back in the bottom of the inning on Jose Abreu’s RBI single.

Rosario added to the Sox’s problems in the third. After Escobar walked, Rosario skied a Santiago pitch over the fence in right to give Minnesota a 5-1 lead. The Twins tacked on another run when Ehire Adrianza doubled past a diving Nicky Delmonico in left field, bringing in Logan Morrison.

Rosario drove in two more in the fourth with his double to center.

In the fifth, Anderson doubled to lead off and scored on Leury Garcia’s 6-4-3 double play grounder.

Singin’ Miguel

Miguel Gonzalez isn’t quite ready to return to the rotation. His vocal chords are a different story.

During batting practice, the Mariachi Heritage Foundation was rehearsing on the field for its pregame Cinco de Mayo performance. Sox manager Rick Renteria pulled Gonzalez, a noted singer, toward the group. Gonzalez then showed his stuff, performing with the group for a few minutes to the delight of the Sox, the other musicians, and everybody who was within earshot.

Miguel Gonzalez singing with a mariachi band. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/fMazNbfLfV — Brian Sandalow (@BrianSandalow) May 5, 2018

“You guys have fun? Yeah? I enjoyed it,” Gonzalez said. “I didn’t think I was gonna get all inspired until I did. It was fun.”

Gonzalez, nicknamed ‘El Mariachi,’ joked that he only practices in the shower. And despite his obvious talent, which was also displayed on the videoboard in the middle of the second, he said he didn’t want to commit to a post-playing singing career.

“I don’t know, maybe. I don’t wanna say something now and then later I won’t be able to do it, but I definitely do enjoy it,” he said.

As for his current career, Gonzalez has been on the disabled list since April 23 (retroactive to April 19) with right rotator cuff inflammation. On Saturday, Gonzalez threw long toss and said Sunday would be his first bullpen session, something he was “pretty excited about.”

Renteria said a rehab assignment would “probably be a necessity” for Gonzalez.

Feeling better

Catcher Welington Castillo (abdomen) was back in the lineup after missing the last three games. Renteria said the pain in Castillo’s groin area subsided.

“He felt good (Friday). He told me he was good to go and we just decided to give him one more day,” Renteria said. “I was a little concerned he went out there to catch in between innings and I thought ‘Well, OK, you really do want to get back out there’ so he did and he survived that. He’s doing well.”

True appreciation

Sunday is Nurses Appreciation Day and the Sox gave tickets to the ICU staff at Rush as part of the event. The tickets went to staff and nurses providing care for Danny Farquhar.