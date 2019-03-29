Walleyes Unlimited swap meet & IL-IN Sea Grant Lake Michigan workshop: Show & Go

A swap meet and a pair of Lake Michigan workshops are among the things coming up over the weekend and early next week in the outdoors around Chicago. Not to mention just the general feel of spring deciding to show up.

I hope to make one of the Lake Michigan fisheries workshops, but it may depend on how whupped I get Monday by going on a secret mission, catching some of opening day at Heidecke Lake and finishing off the day with a night prowl of the Chicago lakefront for the smelt netting opener.

For a master list of shows, swap meets, classes, etc., this winter, click here.

Here are the details on some things doing this weekend, well, and early next week:

* The Walleyes Unlimited swap meet is 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Fox Lake Legion Hall. Click here for information.

* There are Lake Michigan Fisheries workshops by the Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant on Tuesday (Hammond Marina) and Wednesday (North Point Marina), both 6-8:30 p.m.

Here is the flyer from IISG: