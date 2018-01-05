Want to work for the Cubs? Now’s your chance
Ever dreamed of working for your favorite ballclub? Well now’s your chance — that is, if you’re qualified.
The Cubs posted a list of front-office, ballpark and sales job opportunities on its website. The jobs range from digital positions to groundskeeping jobs, and there are both full-time and part-time opportunities available.
Most of the front-office jobs are full-time positions that require a college degree with at least five years of experience. The Wrigley Field jobs are part-time and recommend at least 1-2 years of similar experience and a high school diploma or GED.
The Cubs are looking for one person to fill a sales position. The account executive and corporate partnerships job requires a four-year business degree from an accredited university and at least four years of sales experience.
Those interested can apply online.
Here are the nine front-office jobs posted:
- Digital asset coordinator
- Graphic designer
- Videographer
- Producer
- Facility cleaning and maintenance manager
- Facility cleaning and maintenance coordinator
- Video editor
- Donations administrator
- Counsel
Here are the nine Wrigley Field opportunities:
- Premier service ambassador
- Parking and transportation ambassador
- Morning cleaning crew
- Charitable raffle ambassador
- Charitable raffle supervisor
- Temporary grounds crew
- Game and event setup crew
- Security service ambassador
- Guest services ambassador
Details of each job and its requirements can be found on the Cubs’ website.