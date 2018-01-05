Want to work for the Cubs? Now’s your chance

Ever dreamed of working for your favorite ballclub? Well now’s your chance — that is, if you’re qualified.

The Cubs posted a list of front-office, ballpark and sales job opportunities on its website. The jobs range from digital positions to groundskeeping jobs, and there are both full-time and part-time opportunities available.

Most of the front-office jobs are full-time positions that require a college degree with at least five years of experience. The Wrigley Field jobs are part-time and recommend at least 1-2 years of similar experience and a high school diploma or GED.

The Cubs are looking for one person to fill a sales position. The account executive and corporate partnerships job requires a four-year business degree from an accredited university and at least four years of sales experience.

Wrigley Field. | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Those interested can apply online.

Here are the nine front-office jobs posted:

Digital asset coordinator

Graphic designer

Videographer

Producer

Facility cleaning and maintenance manager

Facility cleaning and maintenance coordinator

Video editor

Donations administrator

Counsel

Here are the nine Wrigley Field opportunities:

Premier service ambassador

Parking and transportation ambassador

Morning cleaning crew

Charitable raffle ambassador

Charitable raffle supervisor

Temporary grounds crew

Game and event setup crew

Security service ambassador

Guest services ambassador

Details of each job and its requirements can be found on the Cubs’ website.