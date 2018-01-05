Want to work for the Cubs? Now’s your chance

Baseball 01/05/2018, 01:56pm
Madeline Kenney
Ever dreamed of working for your favorite ballclub? Well now’s your chance — that is, if you’re qualified.

The Cubs posted a list of front-office, ballpark and sales job opportunities on its website. The jobs range from digital positions to groundskeeping jobs, and there are both full-time and part-time opportunities available.

Most of the front-office jobs are full-time positions that require a college degree with at least five years of experience. The Wrigley Field jobs are part-time and recommend at least 1-2 years of similar experience and a high school diploma or GED.

The Cubs are looking for one person to fill a sales position. The account executive and corporate partnerships job requires a four-year business degree from an accredited university and at least four years of sales experience.

Those interested can apply online.

Here are the nine front-office jobs posted:

  • Digital asset coordinator
  • Graphic designer
  • Videographer
  • Producer
  • Facility cleaning and maintenance manager
  • Facility cleaning and maintenance coordinator
  • Video editor
  • Donations administrator
  • Counsel

Here are the nine Wrigley Field opportunities:

  • Premier service ambassador
  • Parking and transportation ambassador
  • Morning cleaning crew
  • Charitable raffle ambassador
  • Charitable raffle supervisor
  • Temporary grounds crew
  • Game and event setup crew
  • Security service ambassador
  • Guest services ambassador

Details of each job and its requirements can be found on the Cubs’ website.

