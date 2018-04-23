Warriors’ David West receives unusual technical foul for riding bike vs. Spurs

David West received an unusual technical foul after he left the bench to ride an exercise bike. | Darren Abate/Associated Press

David West received what appeared to be an unusual technical foul Sunday night in the Spurs’ 103-90 Game 4 win over the Warriors.

Midway through the third quarter, JaVale McGee was whistled for a charge which sparked West to react by leaving the bench and hopping on an exercise bike that was located in the tunnel to the locker room at AT&T Center.

West was assessed a technical foul by official Tony Brothers for leaving the bench.

As Warriors Steve Kerr and other players argued with Brothers over the call, West continued to peddle on the bike.

Watch the priceless reactions below:

David West, best technical ever 😂 pic.twitter.com/pSDBjpBo51 — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) April 22, 2018

So let’s get this straight: Steph Curry can creepily ride a tricycle into the Oracle Arena but his teammate can’t an exercise bike in the tunnel?