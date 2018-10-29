Warriors guard Klay Thompson has record-setting night in throttling the Bulls

Ryan Arcidiacono was four years old when the Bulls dynasty was coming to an end.

So a six-title run is basically legend to him.

Well, give the Golden State Warriors a few more years.

“I remember being a junior and senior [at Villanova], and just being a hoops junky I was constantly using my NBA League pass to always watch [Golden State] when their run started, stay up late and whatever,’’ Arcidiacono said. “Just watch in amazement of their shooting ability, how great their team was and continues to be.

“Back then it was I was kind of in awe. Now that I’m here in the NBA, I’m lucky enough to be going up against them.’’

On Tuesday, it was more unfortunate than luck.

Putting together one of the most lethal first halves in NBA history, Golden State completely dismantled the Bulls in every which way an NBA team could be dismantled, throttling them 149-124 at the United Center.

The only uncertainty by the end of the night was how many records the Warriors would break, and how broken did they leave the spirit of the Bulls players?

The number was high on both counts, and the first 24 minutes was a big reason why.

Golden State’s 92-50 halftime lead was the second-highest scoring first half in NBA history, only behind Phoenix scoring 107 on Denver back in 1990. It was also the most points the Bulls as a franchise have ever allowed in a first half, as well as the most three-pointers ever allowed in a half with 17.

The one Warriors player with the largest fingerprint on the devastation? Not only did Klay Thompson finish with 52 points for the game, but broke the NBA record held by teammate Stephen Curry for the most three-pointers in a game, hitting 14 on the night [Curry’s was 13].

Even scarier was Thompson did all of that with five minutes still left in the third quarter. He was pulled for the night a minute later, getting a loud round of applause from the UC fans, as one-time Defensive Player of the Year Joakim Noah was also in attendance, watching from a suite.

A far cry from the defense Noah and his teammates used to play in the big man’s tenure.

“It’s rare that happens,’’ Thompson said about visiting fans cheering him on. “It was so much fun and to get an ovation just from people who are fans of basketball and they appreciate things like that. When you just touch the ball and you feel the electricity of the crowd, that’s why you play.’’

Being red-hot from almost any distance would also seem to be a reason to play.

“I just knew I was due for a big night,’’ Thompson said.

In defense of the Bulls (2-5) – the only time Bulls and defense can be used in the same sentence on the night – they were facing off against a historic team, and doing so still undermanned.

With Lauri Markkanen (right elbow), Kris Dunn (left knee), Denzel Valentine (left ankle) and Bobby Portis (right knee) healthy they would have had an uphill climb. Without those four? Forget about it.

Justin Holiday wasn’t hearing any of that.

“Nope, I mean you go out there to win the game,’’ Holiday said. “It doesn’t matter. You can’t make that kind of excuse.’’

Maybe more impressive than the basketball display was Thompson’s teammates pushing him for that record.

“I think that’s how much they care about Klay and felt for him because he’s had a rough start to the season,’’ Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Obviously, he got it going tonight to say the least.’’