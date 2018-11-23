Warriors star Stephen Curry involved in car accident: reports
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Warriors star Stephen Curry was involved in a multi-car accident Friday morning in Oakland, California, according to multiple reports.
Curry allegedly walked away from the incident unharmed, according to KGO-TV.
Curry’s Porsche was hit twice and is severely damaged from the three-car crash, KGO-TV reported.
A California Highway Patrol spokesperson told the local TV station that wet weather appeared to have played a role in the incident. One car reportedly spun out and hit Curry and then another car rear-ended him.
Curry, who has been out since Nov. 8 with a groin injury, arrived at Warriors shootaround shortly after the accident. He was not expected to play Friday against the Trail Blazers.