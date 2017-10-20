Nationals fire Dusty Baker as manager, entire coaching staff

The Washington Nationals say manager Dusty Baker won’t be back next season.

The team announced the move Friday.

Baker led the Nationals to the NL East title in each of his two years with the club. But Washington lost its NL Division Series both times. His contract expired at the conclusion of this season, his second in Washington and 22nd as a skipper in the big leagues.

Dating to spring training, he made clear his desire for a new deal, but the Nationals refused to negotiate at all until season’s end.

Washington Nationals manager Dusty Baker talks during a news conference before Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) ORG XMIT: CXC104

“We’re both confident that he’ll be back with us,” general manager Mike Rizzo said before the NLDS against the Cubs began, “but we haven’t had any conversations about it.”

Baker’s teams in Washington have won two division titles — they were 97-65 in 2017, finishing 20 games out in front — and finished with two one-run Game 5 setbacks at Nationals Park.

“It really hurts,” Baker said, “to lose like that.”

In 2018, the team will have its seventh manager in 14 seasons.

The team released the following statement:

This is a developing story, check back for updates.