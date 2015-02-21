Washington nose tackle Danny Shelton to meet with Bears

INDIANAPOLIS — The man many mock drafts have linked to the Bears will formally meet with team officials Saturday night.

Washington nose tackle Danny Shelton, whose size and skill set makes a tempting anchor of the Bears’ new 3-4 scheme, said Saturday he would meet with the team later in the evening.

At 6-2, 339 pounds, Shelton has been compared to Patriots star Vince Wilfork.

“Vince Wilfork is probably one of the more dominating defensive linemen out there,” Shelton said. “He has a big frame on him. He does a lot of work with his power. I watched the Super Bowl, and he made a couple plays.”

The first-team All-American was one of the stars of the Senior Bowl, and has been projected in the top 10 of the draft. The Bears pick seventh.

“He played 80 percent of the snaps at Washington, which is highly atypical for a 340-pound guy,” NFL Netwok analyst Mike Mayock said Saturday. “He went sideline to sideline.

“He reminds me of (five-time Ravens Pro Bowl nose tackle) Haloti Ngata.”