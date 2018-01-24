Watch 22-month-old slugger beat Alex Rodriguez in hitting contest

Jimmy Fallen hosted a batting contest between Alex Rodriguez and a 22-month-old boy. | Courtesy of The Tonight Show/YouTube

Alex Rodriguez might be a living legend of the game, but this 22-month-old baby had him beat Tuesday on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Meet Asher Willig. He’s not even two years old, and he’s already attracting attention from MLB scouts.

Check out some of his highlights:

Pretty awesome, right?

Willig’s talents went viral, and Jimmy Fallon invited him onto his show to have a hitting contest with A-Rod.

Rodriguez never really had a chance going up against such a young talent.

Fallon made him hit from the left with a child-size bat, so it was fair. Fallon also didn’t help Rodriguez out with some of his poor throws that were way out of the strike zone.

Rodriguez was a good sport. He laughed it off as Willig’s hit one more wiffle ball than him as time expired.

Rodriguez also took the time to sign a hat for Willig’s grandmother, who recently lost her husband and father in the same month. Cory Willig’s wrote on Instagram that his father loved baseball and made his wife love it, too. She was a Yankees fan and A-Rod was her favorite player.