Alex Rodriguez might be a living legend of the game, but this 22-month-old baby had him beat Tuesday on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Meet Asher Willig. He’s not even two years old, and he’s already attracting attention from MLB scouts.
Check out some of his highlights:
Pretty awesome, right?
Willig’s talents went viral, and Jimmy Fallon invited him onto his show to have a hitting contest with A-Rod.
Rodriguez never really had a chance going up against such a young talent.
Fallon made him hit from the left with a child-size bat, so it was fair. Fallon also didn’t help Rodriguez out with some of his poor throws that were way out of the strike zone.
Rodriguez was a good sport. He laughed it off as Willig’s hit one more wiffle ball than him as time expired.
Rodriguez also took the time to sign a hat for Willig’s grandmother, who recently lost her husband and father in the same month. Cory Willig’s wrote on Instagram that his father loved baseball and made his wife love it, too. She was a Yankees fan and A-Rod was her favorite player.
@arod you don't know how much this means to our family and for you to take the time and hear my story about my father spoke more than any game I ever watched you play. My father was a true Mariners fan living in Seattle for 25 plus years and then he met the love of his life in my mother. He loved watching Alex play early in his career and then he showed me the game at the age of 9 and my mom fell in love too! Yankees were her favorite team with Arod being her all time favorite player. So for it to be you I believe this wasn't just coincidence! This message to my mother means so much with her husband and my father passing this last June. Thank you a million times for this moment that will be cherished forever! #thankful #standupguy #asherthomas #arod #loveyoudad @jimmyfallon @fallontonight @loriciminelli @littlebigs_