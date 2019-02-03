Super Bowl 2019: Watch 3 Bears greats in the NFL’s 2-minute Super Bowl ad
ATLANTA — After a ho-hum first half, the NFL’s 100th anniversary commercial received one of the loudest cheers from the crowd.
The two-minute video aired on television and inside the stadium before Maroon 5’s halftime show. The commercial shows commissioner Roger Goodell hosting a banquet, filled with the sport’s greatest players, to celebrate the league’s 100th season next year.
It turns into a football game, starting when running back Marshawn Lynch knocks a golden football off a cake. That’s when the former Bears come in.
Mike Singletary, the former star linebacker, takes off his glasses and yells “fumble!” to start a scrum. Later, cornerback Deion Sanders intercepts a pass and starts his trademark showboat dance — only to be tackled into a dining table by Brian Urlacher.
Later, when Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller tackles tight end Tony Gonzalez into a cake, the camera pans to Dick Butkus.
“Not the cake!” Butkus screamed.
The video had more than a million views on the NFL Twitter account by halftime.