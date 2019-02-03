Super Bowl 2019: Watch 3 Bears greats in the NFL’s 2-minute Super Bowl ad

ATLANTA — After a ho-hum first half, the NFL’s 100th anniversary commercial received one of the loudest cheers from the crowd.

The two-minute video aired on television and inside the stadium before Maroon 5’s halftime show. The commercial shows commissioner Roger Goodell hosting a banquet, filled with the sport’s greatest players, to celebrate the league’s 100th season next year.

It turns into a football game, starting when running back Marshawn Lynch knocks a golden football off a cake. That’s when the former Bears come in.

New Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher poses with his bust after Saturday's enshrinement ceremony.

Mike Singletary, the former star linebacker, takes off his glasses and yells “fumble!” to start a scrum. Later, cornerback Deion Sanders intercepts a pass and starts his trademark showboat dance — only to be tackled into a dining table by Brian Urlacher.

Later, when Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller tackles tight end Tony Gonzalez into a cake, the camera pans to Dick Butkus.

“Not the cake!” Butkus screamed.

The video had more than a million views on the NFL Twitter account by halftime.