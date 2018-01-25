WATCH: Angry golfer throws head cover at caddie who cost him thousands

A golf caddie is usually there to help players, not hinder them. That was hardly the case for golfer Rhein Gibson playing in the final round of the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic on the Web.com tour.

Th 31-year-old Australian was within one shot of a possible playoff on the par-5 18th hole when his temporary caddie, Brandon Davis, allegedly did the unspeakable — picked up Gibson’s ball while it was in play.

After Gibson took a one-shot penalty and hit his approach shot within feet of the cup, he fired a head cover from his putter at Davis’ face.

Wow, even I treated my caddies with more respect than this guy. pic.twitter.com/gFeTiRGM3b — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) January 24, 2018

The one-shot penalty dropped Gibson to third place in the standings and cost him thousands.

Unfortunately my caddy was involved with a ruling on the 18th that caused me to fall from t2 to 3rd. My actions were less then professional and I apologize to my caddy and those that took offense to my behaviors. — Rhein Gibson (@RheinGibson55) January 24, 2018

“It was just in the heat of the moment. I’m obviously playing well and I put myself in a great position, but when that happens it [could] cost me upwards of 15 or 18 thousands dollars,” Gibson said afterward.

Meanwhile, Davis contends he did nothing wrong.

I was his caddy and did nothing wrong, here's the proof: Decision 26.1/9 A.There is no penalty under Rule 18-2 if there was no doubt or it was reasonable to assume from the player's actions or statements that he would make his next stroke from outside the water hazard. https://t.co/W8dQHmAkeK — Brandon Davis (@bdavistwo) January 25, 2018

Gibson wasn’t buying it, though, and fired Davis.

The caddie then fired back with this video explanation of what transpired.

