A golf caddie is usually there to help players, not hinder them. That was hardly the case for golfer Rhein Gibson playing in the final round of the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic on the Web.com tour.
Th 31-year-old Australian was within one shot of a possible playoff on the par-5 18th hole when his temporary caddie, Brandon Davis, allegedly did the unspeakable — picked up Gibson’s ball while it was in play.
OTHER STORIES
Nightmare: Vandals tear up Field of Dreams
WATCH: Cavs ignore Kevin Love after he falls
After Gibson took a one-shot penalty and hit his approach shot within feet of the cup, he fired a head cover from his putter at Davis’ face.
The one-shot penalty dropped Gibson to third place in the standings and cost him thousands.
“It was just in the heat of the moment. I’m obviously playing well and I put myself in a great position, but when that happens it [could] cost me upwards of 15 or 18 thousands dollars,” Gibson said afterward.
Meanwhile, Davis contends he did nothing wrong.
Gibson wasn’t buying it, though, and fired Davis.
The caddie then fired back with this video explanation of what transpired.
Follow me on Twitter @DanCahill_CST