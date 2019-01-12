Watch Bears fans fail at attempting to kick Cody Parkey’s 43-yard field goal

In an ideal world, Bears fans would’ve been tailgating in 56-degree Los Angeles or prepping for their game-day parties in the comforts of their heated home before the Bears played the Rams in the second round of the playoffs.

Instead, hundreds of Chicagoans gathered in the snow outside Goose Island Brewing Co. on Saturday and tried to make the most out of their unfortunate situation by participating in the field goal challenge.

Anyone who successfully kicked a 43-yard field goal would’ve received a pair of tickets to any 2019 regular season game of their choosing, plus round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations for two consecutive nights and $100 of Lyft credit complimentary of Goose Island. They’d also be moved to the winner’s circle for their chance at kicking a world record 65-yard field goal for a pair of Super Bowl LIII tickets and the works.

Since this promotion was inspired by Cody Parkey’s infamous miss — which was tipped — in Sunday’s game against the Eagles, Goose Island put up a 10-foot-tall chain-linked fence that kickers had to kick over. They also gave some fans noise makers.

The results? Total failure.

Not a single person out of the 100 that tried made it even close to Parkey’s double-doinked kick.

And with that, here are some of the best fails from Saturday’s event:

First kicker, who got here 5 hours before the event, starts with this.. it’s going to be a long day pic.twitter.com/7tjLuSuH0u — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) January 12, 2019

Jeans and dress shoes, that’s how you do it boys. pic.twitter.com/GOdNrh2N7C — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) January 12, 2019

That’s what you get for being a Packers fan. (Credit @RyanSmithWriter) pic.twitter.com/GK5qeRAWXy — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) January 12, 2019

That’s a wrap. No kickers made it. I’ll have a full video recap and story up soon from today’s festivities. But I’ll leave you with this. pic.twitter.com/nsOzaHSGtO — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) January 12, 2019

Someone yelled “You stole Vic Fangio” 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2i9XziDFAe — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) January 12, 2019

There’s always that one guy pic.twitter.com/9z5HznLoBl — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) January 12, 2019

This guy has his Sunday sweater on pic.twitter.com/ttWXYXQ5vb — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) January 12, 2019

Just a little slick pic.twitter.com/5dVGCsOhLz — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) January 12, 2019