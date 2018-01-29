WATCH: Drew Brees’ roughhousing boys win the Pro Bowl

According to an informal Twitter survey, the most entertaining part of the Pro Bowl was watching Drew Brees’ boys get after it on the sideline.

NFC coach Sean Payton made Baylen, Callen and Bowen ballboys for the NFC team. The way they were tackling on the sideline, he should have suited them up.

The TV cameras couldn’t stop showing them.

Drew Brees' kids out here delivering the hardest hits of the #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/yDFFhnKJVR — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) January 28, 2018

Brees looked more focused on their roughhousing antics than the AFC’s defensive scheme. At one point, it looked like the 39-year-old Saints quarterback had to use a timeout.

Aaand @drewbrees calls a timeout on his kids 😂 pic.twitter.com/Xry0HOeVhk — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 28, 2018

If anyone cares, the AFC defeated Brees’ NFC team 24-23.