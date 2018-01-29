According to an informal Twitter survey, the most entertaining part of the Pro Bowl was watching Drew Brees’ boys get after it on the sideline.
NFC coach Sean Payton made Baylen, Callen and Bowen ballboys for the NFC team. The way they were tackling on the sideline, he should have suited them up.
The TV cameras couldn’t stop showing them.
Brees looked more focused on their roughhousing antics than the AFC’s defensive scheme. At one point, it looked like the 39-year-old Saints quarterback had to use a timeout.
If anyone cares, the AFC defeated Brees’ NFC team 24-23.