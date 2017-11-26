WATCH: Eagles played Tic-Tac-Toe on sideline during win over Bears

As if it wasn’t bad enough that the Bears didn’t get a first down in the first half Sunday. Or that their three top running backs — Jordan Howard, Tarik Cohen and Benny Cunningham — combined for negative yardage in the game. Or that Mitch Trubisky, the quarterback of the future, threw two picks and posted a quarterback rating of 0.3 (yes, that’s zero-point-three).

No, none of that during the 31-3 loss in Philadelphia was as demoralizing as this: a few Eagles were spotted playing Tic-Tac-Toe on the sideline.

The @Eagles were having so much fun, they started playing Tic Tac Toe on the sideline 😂 pic.twitter.com/U1Oratb6Na — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 27, 2017

Late in the game, as cameras caught Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz on the sideline after his three-touchdown performance, a few of his teammates could be seen over his shoulder playing the age-old game.

Running back Wendell Smallwood, who sat out with an injury, clearly wasn’t drawing up plays on the dry-erase board. But could you blame him for not watching that debacle?

The Eagles that did play in the game found other ways to have fun during the blowout victory.