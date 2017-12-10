Watch highlights from the Bears’ win against Bengals

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky celebrates after running in a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Cincinnati. | Frank Victores/Associated Press

Winning tastes pretty good. Just ask Bears running back Tarik Cohen.

Mitch Trubisky played his best game of the season Sunday against the Bengals in Cincinnati, and the result proved it. The Bears beat the Bengals 33-7 to improve to 4-9 with three games left.

Trubisky went 25-for-32 for 271 yards, a 112.4 passer rating and no turnovers.

Here are some of the Bears’ best plays against the Bengals:

In the third quarter, Trubisky kept the ball on a read-option and ran it in for a four-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 19-7 lead.

Let’s look at that play again from a different angle.

On his birthday, safety Eddie Jackson gets a gift: a ball that bounces off A.J. Green’s hands and into his arms.

What happened next was the icing on Jackson’s birthday cake.

Jackson’s interception ultimately resulted in Trubisky connecting with tight end Adam Shaheen for a one-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

Our Patrick Finley wrote Sunday about why the Bears had to use him more.

Trubisky also handed the ball off to running back Jordan Howard, who ran it in for a 21-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Oh, and then Howard ran it in again in the fourth.

