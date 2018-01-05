WATCH: Horse incredibly throws jockey at finish line, costs gambler $570,000

There are bad beats and then there are down-on-your-luck, just-shoot-me, one-for-the-ages beats. Here’s one we somehow missed over the holidays.

Quick setup: A gambler at Gulfstream Park in Florida had a live ticket on a Pick 6 pool worth more than $570,000. To cash in on the Pick 6 — correctly choosing the winner of six consecutive races — the gambler needed No. 9 Cryogenic to win the 10th race.

Watch and listen to what transpires late in the race [about the 1:30 mark]:

Clearly, the gambler got mushed.

In case you’re wondering, jockey Emisael Jaramillo was taken to the hospital but escaped serious injury.