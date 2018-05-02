Watch Jimmy Butler sing ‘Let Me Love You’ in Chicago club

Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler loves his country music, but little known fact, Butler also loves his sweet-sounding R&B.

Butler, who previously made an appearance in a Luke Bryan’s “Light It Up” music video, took over the stage at a Chicago nightclub for some late-night singing earlier this week.

The former Bulls star stole the show from T-Pain, who was the scheduled headliner Monday night at PRYSM.

After hopping on stage around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Butler belted out his rendition of “Let Me Love You” by Mario, according to TMZ. And honestly, it wasn’t all that bad.

Butler also freely and seemingly painlessly moved across the stage and danced. So that can put to rest any worries fans might have about the “soreness” he was suffering toward the end of the season.

Watch the video below: