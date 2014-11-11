Watch Joakim Noah high-five this adorable little Bulls fan

Living inside the Chicago bubble, it’s easy to lose sight of the fact that Joakim Noah isn’t necessarily the most beloved athlete on the planet.

Cue this video, uploaded Tuesday night by one Jesse Carlson and aptly titled “Joakim Noah Is The Nicest Guy Ever.”

Jo is walking through the catacombs of the United Center, presumably after the Bulls handily beat the Pistons 102-91. The cameraman gives Noah some props on a good game, but the 6’11 center’s attention quickly lands elsewhere.

“C’mon, you still shy?” Noah asks the adorably nervous little girl as she hides under her Bulls hat.

Despite clearly having known her for years, Jo has to coax her out for a high-five so awesome it knocks her hat right off.

Way to go, Jo.

[Via /r/chicago]