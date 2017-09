WATCH: Joe Maddon poured champagne all over himself

Cubs manager Joe Maddon is never one to do things by the proverbial book. He bats pitchers eighth. He leads off power hitters. And, when it comes time to celebrating another division title, he pours champagne all over himself.

Even Cubs analyst Jim Deshaies got a chuckle out of it. Watch:

Joe Maddon pops a bottle and pours it on himself pic.twitter.com/abJ2c4tmpG — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) September 28, 2017

Well, at least he shook up the bottle first.

This isn’t the first time Maddon has struggled with champagne celebrations. Check out this outtake from his ad spot with Binny’s.