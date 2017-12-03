Watch: Kyle Fuller steals ball from 49ers WR for first interception

Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller’s first interception in two years was an act of thievery.

Fuller made the interception in the first quarter against the 49ers.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo seemingly completed a pass over the middle to receiver Louis Murphy, but Murphy lost control of the ball as he tumbled to the ground. Fuller grabbed the ball from Murphy’s hands.

It was an impressive play for Fuller, who has struggled since the Bears’ bye week. It was his first interception since Dec. 13, 2015, a 24-21 loss against the Redskins at Soldier Field.

Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller is tackled after his interception against the 49ers. (AP)

Fuller has a history of playing well against the 49ers. As a rookie in 2014, Fuller made two interceptions in San Francisco in a 28-20 win. It was his second career game.