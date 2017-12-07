Watch LeBron James get heated after Bulls fan trolls him

LeBron James had some choice words for a Bulls fan trying to taunt him. | Tony Dejak/Associated Press

If you mess with the King, be prepared because he’ll dish it right back.

During the Bulls’ 113-91 loss to the Cavaliers on Monday, a Bulls fan sitting court side decided it would be more fun to troll LeBron James while he was on the bench than to watch the Bulls lose their ninth-straight game.

“Where’s your hairline at?” the fan is heard taunting James during a 30-second video shared on Twitter. “Shut up, and stop crying.”

James responded, but it was inaudible in the video. Whatever he said, it made his teammates Jae Crowder and Kevin Love laugh.

LeBron to hater: “I hope that ain’t your girl next to you because she’s filming me. Bum.” pic.twitter.com/0VgcBSLa4F — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 7, 2017

The fan continued to throw jabs at James about Kyrie Irving and Derrick Rose leaving the team.

The video abruptly ended as it seemed James was about to clap back at the fan.

The Bulls and their fans may never win again.

