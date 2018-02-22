Watch Leslie Jones’ profane commentary of US women’s ice hockey winning gold

The US team poses with their gold medals after the medal ceremony after the women's ice hockey event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung on February 22, 2018. | Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

The rivalry between the United States and Canada women’s ice hockey runs deep. Team USA has faced Team Canada in three of the last four gold medal games at the Winter Olympics.

The Canadians haven’t been defeated on the Olympic stage since 1998 when the Americans won.

Wednesday night’s gold medal game between the United States and Canada became an instant classic.

In case you didn’t stay up until past 1 a.m. CT, the U.S. women’s ice hockey team defeated Canada 3-2 in a shootout. Comedian Leslie Jones watched the entire game and provided some hilarious and vulgar commentary on Twitter. She perfectly encapsulated every emotion most Americans felt while watching the thriller.

Re-live Jones raw emotions below.

*Warning: Jones used a lot of profanity in her commentary and tweets.

It all started roughly a quarter of the way through the first period when Jones shared her first video letting her Twitter followers know she was watching.

“Canada team is a good team — yo — but I swear to God we better,” Jones yelled.

United States goalie Maddie Rooney had a huge save in the opening period.

When the NBC broadcast kept showing highlights from Canada winning the gold medal in Sochi in 2014, Jones was not having it.

“Stop showing this s***,” Jones yelled at her TV. “We don’t need to stand on our head, this is a new game today. … LOOK AT THEM NOW THOUGH. THEY’RE WARRIORS.”

Then with less than one minute remaining in the opening period, Jones lost her mind when Hilary Knight scored to put the Americans in the lead, 1-0.

The Canadians started the second period sliding one between Rooney and the post to tie it up.

“It’s alright man,” Jones said calmly.

Jones also clearly doesn’t know how many periods are in hockey.

“It’s still just second period,” she said. “We still have like two more periods.”

“This is where the real Olympics is — on the couch with a bunch of snacks, yelling at the TV, not knowing what the f*** you talking about,” Jones said. “And it’s so f******* fun, and I’m glad to be doing it with America.”

When Canada made it 2-1, Jones had some advice for everyone on the ice and watching on TV: “Calm the f*** down.”

Jones liked to see Americans playing aggressively.

Jones gave an inspirational pep talk toward the end of the second period that may or may not have been as inspirational as 1980 U.S. Olympics men’s hockey coach Herb Brooks.

Listen @usahockey they not better than you!! Calm the fuck down and play!! Relax think like @JamieAsnow ZEN DUDE ZEN!! @HilaryKnight take the pressure off baby it’s gonna be what it is calm yourself slow everything down. https://t.co/mtHqclRxts!! @usahockey @NBCOlympics @Olympics pic.twitter.com/aS4VkOEehf — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 22, 2018

Then, Jones was all of us whenever Pierre Mcguire asks a question.

And then, Team USA miraculously tied the game.

“I’m literally physically ill,” Jones said during the third period. “I’m literally physically about to pass out. … If this is my last post (laughs) know that I died watching these [explecitive] playing their game right now. … I’m so excited right now.”

Jones was all in on the do-or-die adrenaline rush that was overtime.

And then we went to a shootout at 1 a.m. CT.

And finally, Rooney got the save of her life, and Jones wept.

“Slay all day, U-S-A,” Jones sang.