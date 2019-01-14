Watch Bears GM Ryan Pace, coach Matt Nagy share final thoughts on season

Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace will have an end-of-season news conference on Monday. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Bears fans might finally receive the closure they need on Monday after their team’s magical season ended in a heartbreaking double-doink field goal attempt by Cody Parkey in a Wild Card game loss to the Eagles over a week ago.

Without a doubt, Parkey’s fate will be a hot topic of coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace’s end-of-season news conference Monday afternoon at Halas Hall. But that will be just one of the many topics the two will discuss as they try to close the book on the 2018 season and look forward at what’s to come.

RELATED:

The Bears have already seen several changes to their coaching staff since they were eliminated from the playoffs last week.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio accepted a head coaching position with the Broncos. And the Bears hired former Ravens’ defensive coordinator and Colts’ head coach Chuck Pagano as his replacement and parted ways with outside linebacker coach Brandon Staley, who could join Fangio in Denver.

Watch the news conference live on the official Bears’ Twitter account below:

Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy are addressing the media at Halas Hall.#DaBears https://t.co/irgaO1qE3h — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 14, 2019

Follow our Patrick Finley for updates, too:

Tweets by patrickfinley https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js