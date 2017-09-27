WATCH: Lou Holtz doesn’t know what NFL players are protesting

It’s still a bit unclear why “Tucker Carlson Tonight” would have booked former college coach and ESPN analyst Lou Holtz to talk about the recent NFL anthem protests, other than some people do like to watch train derailments.

Oh, that’s right. He coached the New York Jets for a season — FOUR DECADES AGO.

Armed with all that experience and knowledge, Holtz did what he does best — told a story about himself. The former Notre Dame coach explained how he was unfairly given a ticket by a police officer who was a fan of a rival team.

Run the train and keep an eye on sports journalist Jason Whitlock’s expression.

WATCH: Lou Holtz compares the black experience with cops to him getting a ticket from police fan of another team. pic.twitter.com/t7v3oy2WKv — Thomas Bishop (@bishopk0s) September 27, 2017

Holtz then said he doesn’t understand what NFL players are protesting.

Wait, you just told a story about getting “unfairly ticketed,” so isn’t that what this is about? Or, did that story have no relevance? You can’t have it both ways, coach. Either take the ball or defer.

“I never see anybody on TV,” Holtz said. “I never see anybody on Twitter. I don’t see anybody doing an interview and saying, ‘This is the reason I am upset.’”

(Before you go running to check, we looked. Holtz has a Twitter account and his last tweet was in August … of 2016.)

It seems Holtz was making the rounds Tuesday on FOX. Earlier on “Fox & Friends,” Holtz had this to say about the NFL protests:

“I would say to our football team, ‘We will not use our football team for any personal cause. We will not use it to promote abortion or anything else. You want to do that as individual, I’m all for you. I’ll support you. But we will not bring that onto the team.’ I feel the same thing about the NFL. This is about the ability to win. I wish President Trump would put me in charge, getting athletes in the inner cities and talk about making good choices.”