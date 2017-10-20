Watch Pedro Strop hit a home run off of Anthony Rizzo

One day into the offseason and the Cubs are already grinding for next year.

Despite making it into the postseason for the third consecutive season, the Cubs lack of pitching depth and inconsistency in the leadoff spot have been obvious flaws this season.

There is uncertainty as to whether Jon Jay, who was the Cubs main leadoff hitter this season, will be back since he signed a one-year, $8 million deal last winter.

During the postseason, the bullpen was more than just taken advantage of by the Dodgers.

Pedro Strop hit a home run off of Anthony Rizzo. | Harry How/Getty Images

So maybe knowing this is the reason Anthony Rizzo and Pedro Strop switched positions.

Rizzo was going for the strike out, but through a fast ball down the center and Strop took full advantage.

The ball reached the bleachers and Rizzo got his first pitching error of the offseason.

Maybe Rizzo should stick to hitting and maybe Strop if your new leadoff guy?

Watch the video of it below:

@arizz_44 Has Been Waiting For This Opportunity To Strike Me Out All Year Long And Well Here Is The Outcome Took Him Deep #BelieveByStrop #Homerun #GoCubs @cubs @believebystrop A post shared by Pedro Strop (@pstroop) on Oct 20, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

