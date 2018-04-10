Watch Sister Jean throw out first pitch at Cubs game

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, 98, the chaplain for Loyola University men's basketball, throws the ceremonial first pitch before the Chicago Cubs home-opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field, Tuesday, April 11, 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Are the Cubs recruiting Loyola’s lovable 98-year-old basketball chaplain for some sort of divine intervention?

Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt made an appearance at the Cubs’ home opener against the Pirates Tuesday afternoon. She sported a blue Cubs wind breaker jacket with a Loyola beanie on her head. A custom “Sister Jean” Cubs jersey also laid on her lap and her signature maroon and gold scarf was draped around her neck.

Sister Jean joined the Ramblers in throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Wrigley Field. She waved the ball around in the air as fans cheered her on.

Sister Jean went with the risky underhand approach with her pitch as she was only 10 feet from home plate. The ball rolled on the ground a few feet in front of her.

Loyola coach Porter Moser and senior guard Ben Richardson also threw out first pitches.

The Ramblers will lead Wrigley Field in the seventh-inning stretch.

The nation fell in love with Sister Jean during March Madness when Loyola made its first Final Four appearance since 1963 after pulling off four consecutive upsets. Freshman big man Cameron Krutwig said that he believes Sister Jean really has “connections with the big man up there.”