Watch Team USA celebrate winning gold in women’s ice hockey over Canada

The United States beat Canada in women's ice hockey for the first time since 1998. | Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

The United States took Canada into a thrilling six-round shootout before defeating their northern rival 3-2 Wednesday night. The game became an instant classic.

The Canadians had previously won the last four Olympic gold medals defeating their southern neighbors each time.

So how did Team USA celebrate their historic triumph? With some well-deserved beers and music.

TMZ Sports shared footage of Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, Hilary Knight, Amanda Kessel and the rest of the team celebrating at Czech House in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The video also has Lenny Kravitz’s “American Woman” playing in the background.

Watch the video below:

