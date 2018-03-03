Watch video: Josh Allen stealing show — and Twitter — at NFL scouting combine

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen is clearly standing out at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

Twitter was ablaze Saturday morning with videos and comments on Allen’s torrid performance. At one point, he threw a pass from his own 10-year line to the opponent’s 24-yard line.

Sports performance coach Ryan Flaherty has been raving about Allen, who passed for just 1,812 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions in 11 games last season (with a 56.3 completion percentage).

“Josh Allen has one of the most incredibly gifted arms I’ve seen in my life and I’ve been around a lot of quarterbacks,” Flaherty said on NFL Network on Thursday (via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk). “He’ll break the record miles per hour here at the combine. He’ll go high 60s. I think the record’s 66 or something. I think he’ll go 69, 70 miles an hour. And just wait until his Pro Day. He’ll throw the ball 89 or 90 yards.”

Check out the reaction and the videos (and, yes, the Cleveland Browns have taken note).

Most impressive workout from Group 4 QB’s was clearly @wyo_football Josh Allen, not even close. Mixed bag from others and #NFL scouts would have enjoyed a shootout between he and @USC_Athletics Sam Darnold. #missedopportunity #IMO — Phil Savage (@SeniorBowlPhil) March 3, 2018

Josh Allen is showing off. He threw from the 10-yard line to the opposite 24-yard line 😯pic.twitter.com/tRR1NjJyN0 — Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 3, 2018