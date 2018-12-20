‘We can only get better’: Under Vic Fangio, Bears have a D with staying power

Two days after seven players received Pro Bowl recognition — Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, Kyle Fuller and Eddie Jackson were named to the NFC roster; Danny Trevathan, Leonard Floyd and Roquan Smith were alternates — the Bears’ defense earned the highest form of validation you can get in the NFL: the Vic Fangio seal of approval.

“We’re playing good — I mean, even I can’t deny that,” the famously stoic Fangio said with a smile, eliciting hearty laughter from reporters Thursday at Halas Hall. “I’m happy with our guys. I like our guys. I like the way we’re playing. They do have a chance to be really good — looked upon as very good, both as statistics would indicate, but more importantly as your eyes would indicate.”

By any measurement — statistics, rankings, expert analysis, the eye test, film review — it’s easy to see the Bears’ defense has evolved from a relatively nondescript, underrated top-10 unit into something special.

The Bears rank third in the NFL in total defense, second in yards per play, second in defensive points allowed and first in interceptions (26) and first in takeaways (35). In fact, the Bears are the only team in the NFL whose defense ranks in the top 10 in every major statistical category — including total yards allowed, rushing yards allowed, passing yards allowed, sacks and interceptions. The last team to achieve that through an entire season was the 2013 Seahawks, who won the Super Bowl.

Under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, the Bears rank third in the NFL in total defense and second in scoring defense. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

They’re not the ’85 Bears, but they have many of the qualities that make great defenses great: an offense-wrecking catalyst at the most lethal position on the field in Khalil Mack; difference-makers at every level, pass-rushers, balance, cohesion, experience, a nose for the ball and a master running the show.

And most of all, this defense has room for growth. Mack and Smith have played 14 games in Fangio’s defense. And every starter is under 30. Mack is 27. Hicks is 29. Fuller is 26. Jackson is 24. Smith is 21. Floyd is 26. Trevathan is 28. Nose tackle Eddie Goldman is 24. Cornerback Prince Amukamara is 29.

As Fangio noted, it never quite works out the way you think it will, but the core of this group could be together for awhile. Eight of the 11 starters are signed through 2020 — Mack (2024), Goldman (2022), Smith (2022), Hicks (2021), Fuller (2021), Floyd (2020), Jackson (2020) and Amukamara (2020).

“It’s no secret that the recipe for success is continuity,” Amukamara said. “You see that with what coach Vic and the whole 49ers staff and what they had at San Francisco with Patrick Willis, Dashon Goldson and Donte Whitner and those guys. You saw it with Seattle with [Richard] Sherman and the Legion of Boom. I think we’re trying to create that continuity here by having the same pieces. If we can keep the same cast of characters, I think we’ll be successful for years to come.”

“It’s scary,” Trevathan said. “You look at how young we are and we have the opportunity to keep everybody here. We can only get better. It’s hard to keep the same group together every year. But teams that do it, they find themselves in big games every year. They find a way to win close games because they’ve been together. They have that chemistry. That’s hard to find and keep it going, so while we have it, it’s great. Chicago is built on defense. Let’s keep it going.”

• • •

Fangio’s role in that continuity can’t be understated. The Bears’ 10-4 season that ended the second-longest playoff drought in franchise history is just the latest accomplishment on his resume.

• In his second year as linebackers coach with New Orleans in 1987, the Saints finished 12-3 to make the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The Saints’ defense, ranked 22nd in points before Fangio was hired, ranked fifth in 1987 under Steve Sidwell

• In his second year as defensive coordinator with expansion Carolina in 1996, the Panthers went 12-4 to become the first expansion team (with the Jaguars) to make the playoffs in its second season and reached the NFC championship game. That team broke the ’85 Bears’ record for fewest second-half points allowed in a season (56) — a record that still stands.

• In his first season as defensive coordinator with Indianapolis in 1999, the Colts went from 3-13 to 13-3 and the playoffs — Peyton Manning had the most to do with it, but the Colts’ defense improved from 29th to 15th in yards allowed that season under Fangio.

• In his only season as defensive coordinator under Jim Harbaugh at Stanford in 2010, the Cardinal went 12-1 — the program’s best record since 1940, when Clark Shaughnessy’s team went 12-0 and won the Rose Bowl.

• In his first season as defensive coordinator in San Francisco, the 49ers improved from 6-10 to 13-3 to make the playoffs for the first time in nine years. The 49ers ranked in the top five in yards and top 10 in points allowed all four seasons Fangio was there.

• • •

Fangio is known for his serious demeanor and his deadpan delivery and a passionate, fastidious approach to football that most players respond to.

“We’re playing for somebody who loves the game of football as much as we do,” Trevathan said.



“He’s a great guy who cares about his guys,” Smith said. “Comes in to work every day and demands your best.”

“His sense of humor can be dry,” Amukamara said. “He gives a lot of digs in meetings. It doesn’t matter who you are — I’ve seen him give it to Khalil. I’ve seen him give it to Akiem. He’ll give digs and it’ll be in a joking way and sometimes in a serious way. But guys respect him and that’s one way he shows his personality.”

Everything he does is rooted in common sense and focus. Those with talent and the ability to learn usually get the most out of what they have.

With Hicks, Jackson and Fuller getting honored this season, 14 players have made the Pro Bowl for the first time under Fangio. In four years with the 49ers, 10 players combined for 17 Pro Bowl berths — seven of them had not made it before he arrived and have not made it since he left.

And that doesn’t include players who have played their best football in the NFL without getting Pro Bowl recognition — a list that includes Hicks, Amukamara and Sherrick McManis among others with the Bears.

“I knew what he could do Xs-and-Os-wise,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said. “Just knowing what I know about Vic and I get to see the mentality that he has and his knowledge of the game — what he’s seen, how much he knows and different looks he can give to cause problems — I respect it even more.”

The Bears’ defense is set up for a nice run of excellence, but it remains to be seen how long Fangio will be a part of it. Though the current NFL landscape favors younger, offensive-minded coaches such as Nagy and the Rams’ Sean McVay, the Bears’ success could entice a team to consider the 60-year-old Fangio.

“All of that is for down the road,” Fangio said.

After 32 years in the NFL, he deserves the shot. But that’s a bittersweet scenario for some at Halas Hall.

“I know he’s going to be sought-after for a lot of head-coaching jobs,” Amukamara said. “I just hope he stays as long as I’m here, selfishly.”