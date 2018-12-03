‘We know who we are’ — Bears say upset loss to Giants wasn’t defining

Sunday’s loss hurt. Someday, it may hurt again.

There’s a world in which the Bears, four weeks from now, will kick themselves for falling to a 3-8 Giants team. If, somehow, the Saints and Rams play a losing December — and the 8-4 Bears can help their cause when they play the former Sunday night at Soldier Field — they might regret a loss that cost them a first-round playoff bye.

If the 6-5-1 Vikings get hot, the Bears might wish they had breathing room to secure the NFC North title and its accompanying home playoff game.

Odds are, though, that Sunday’s 30-27 overtime loss wasn’t cataclysmic. The Rams have lost three fewer games than the Bears, the Saints two fewer — and the teams have four games to play. It might not cost the Bears in the division, either — their three other NFC North foes all lost Sunday, and the 4-7-1 Packers, playoff hopes all but dead, fired coach Mike McCarthy.

Akiem Hicks celebrates a second quarter sack Sunday. | Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Before Sunday’s loss, Football Outsiders said the Bears had a 97.2 loss of making the playoffs. After the loss: 95.4 percent.

Sunday was damning, but not decisive. At least not yet. And that’s a different feeling that in recent years at Halas Hall, where December losses marked simply another shovel of dirt on the season.

Head coach Matt Nagy feels no different about his team than he did a day earlier.

“For me and where our team is, [Sunday] it can be frustrating, because you’re in the element — your emotions get going and all that,” he said Monday. “And then you step back, you watch the tape, you see everything and you’re thankful for where you’re at. You’re thankful for where this team has come to.”

Thankful?

“I appreciate all the hard work that our guys have put into this season,” he said. “Every single game is a big one. And here it comes. Here’s yet another one [Sunday]. So another challenge for us. We have grown men. We have leaders. We have guys that will be up for this challenge.

“I have zero concern at all, regardless. I’m talking about the rest of the year — I have zero concern with how this team will react.”

All four of the Bears’ losses have been decided in the final 1:06. That’s when quarterback Mitch Trubisky was sacked on fourth down with the Bears down one to the Packers in the opener. Kevin White’s last-second Hail Mary catch fell a yard short in the Patriots loss. Sunday marked the second time the Bears lost on an overtime field goal — the Dolphins won as the clock expired in extra time.

Still, Nagy said there might be value in the way the Bears lost Sunday, when they totaled 10 points in the final 1:13 of regulation, thanks to a recovered onside kick, and scored on the final play to force overtime.

“There was a lot of people that I think would check the box and say, ‘The game was over,’” Nagy said. “And our guys didn’t do that. So you can always know that even with 1:50 to go, down 10, you have a chance.”

The Bears knew that already.

“That’s our DNA,” left tackle Charles Leno said. “I can go back to every game we lost. We’re gonna fight to the end.”

The other lesson, Nagy said, speaks to parity in the league. Five teams with worse records won Sunday, including the Cardinals — who beat the Packers — and the Giants.

“And so every game, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing, you better bring it,” Nagy said.

The Bears know they have to Sunday against the Rams.

“Half the guys in this room don’t even like to lose at checkers,” defensive end Akiem Hicks said. “But what I will say is this: We know who we are. We know what level we can play at. And we are going to come out next Sunday and do what we do.”