Week 11 Further Review: Badgers in the playoff four? Not happening yet

The Badgers are mowing them down in the Big Ten — but that won't sway the playoff committee yet. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Nos. 1 Georgia, 3 Notre Dame, 6 TCU and 9 Washington think they had bad weekends just because they were flattened on the field and watched their playoff dreams (OK, Georgia, not necessarily yours) fade in the distance?

Come to think of it, that sounds pretty awful. But my weekend was way worse. Not only did I predict in my Week 11 “Big Game Hunting” column that all four of the teams mentioned above would win, but also my picks were — how it pains me to admit it — 2-8 against the spread.

I usually have to try a little bit harder to humiliate myself.

Will anyone heed my advice ever again? Did anyone heed it before? No need to answer.

Question of the week

With all those teams losing, does unbeaten Wisconsin move into the top four?

Not a chance. When the playoff committee reveals its new rankings Tuesday night, the 10-0 Badgers will be looking up at unbeatens Alabama and Miami and one-loss teams Clemson and Oklahoma. They might be looking up at Georgia, too.

The Badgers still have to finish 13-0 and still have to hope for some help.

Let’s say Oklahoma and either Clemson or Miami wins out. And let’s say Georgia does, too, handing Alabama its only defeat in a riveting, well-played SEC title game. In that case, the champs of the Big 12, ACC and SEC would be locks. And I’d be surprised if the committee left the Crimson Tide on the cutting-room floor.

Say what?

“There was never any doubt. #Canes”

The author of that high-energy, trash-talking tweet as Miami was pummeling Notre Dame 41-8? Not Luther Campbell or Ray Lewis. Not The Rock or Alex Rodriguez. Not fellow Miami alum Jon Jay of the Cubs.

It was — who else? — Jeb Bush.

Big Ten power rankings

1. Wisconsin (10-0, 7-0): How about shutting out Iowa’s offense a week after the Hawkeyes blew Ohio State’s doors off? Impressive.

2. Penn State (8-2, 5-2): It shouldn’t be overlooked that this team’s losses came by a combined four points. Very few teams have been so consistently excellent.

3. Ohio State (8-2, 6-1 Big Ten): See the comment directly above. The Buckeyes beat the Nittany Lions — by one point in Columbus — but they’ve also been rag-dolled twice.

4. Michigan (8-2, 5-2): Look who’s creeping up the list. With Wisconsin and Ohio State left, the Wolverines have a chance to blow all our minds.

5. Northwestern (7-3, 5-2): Speaking of minds blown, the Wildcats have Minnesota, Illinois and a bowl opponent left to go. How does 10 wins sound?

6. Michigan State (7-3, 5-2): A 48-3 tail-kicking at Ohio State? That’s going to leave a mark.

7. Iowa (6-4, 3-4): Who knew it was possible to create four turnovers, score two defensive touchdowns and lose by 24?

8. Minnesota (5-5, 2-5): The Gophers were all too happy to take their turn beating up on Nebraska, but they still need one more fun Saturday — against NU or Wisconsin — to go bowling.

9. Purdue (4-6, 2-5): The bowl dream is all but dead for first-year coach Jeff Brohm’s team.

10. Rutgers (4-6, 3-4): The Scarlet Knights didn’t get a second-half first down at Penn State until their final drive. Note: That’s not good.

11. Nebraska (4-6, 3-4): Speaking of not good …

12. Maryland (4-6, 2-5): The Terps aren’t going to let Indiana have the East basement without a fight.

13. Indiana (3-7, 1-6): Congrats on the big victory at Illinois.

14. Illinois (2-8, 0-7): Wait ’til next year. Or maybe the year after that.

