Weezer to headline Blackhawks-Bruins Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium

Grammy-winning alt-rockers Weezer have been tapped to headline the first intermission of the 2019 Winter Classic matchup between the Blackhawks and the Boston Bruins on New Year’s Day.

The outdoor game at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana, will be broadcast live starting at noon Jan. 1 on NBC.

Formed in 1992 in Los Angeles, the band currently boasts Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson, Scott Shriner and Brian Bell. Weezer last played Chicago in 2016, while Cuomo turned in a solo gig this past spring at Beat Kitchen. The group’s “Pacific Daydream” is nominated for a 2019 best rock album Grammy Award.

NHL custom dictates the two teams wear specially designed alternate jerseys for the game. The official Hawks’ Winter Classic jerseys — a throwback to the 1934 championship team uniforms — were unveiled in November.

Additions to the entertainment lineup will be announced in the coming days.

Tickets are still available at ticketmaster.com for the game.