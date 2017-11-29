Welcome back: Bears claim Lamarr Houston off waivers

Bears 11/29/2017, 03:28pm
Patrick Finley
@patrickfinley | email

With their outside linebacker position thin, the Bears have turned to a familiar face: Lamarr Houston.

The Bears claimed Houston off waivers from the Texans on Wednesday afternoon, filling a roster spot left vacant when they cut Tre McBride on Tuesday.

Houston, who the Bears cut at the end of training camp, played five games for the Texans, forcing a fumble and recovering one for a touchdown.

Houston spent 2004-16 with the Bears, leading the team with eight sacks in 2015.

The Texans' Lamarr Houston returns a fumble for a touchdown. (Getty Images)

