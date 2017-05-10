Welcome to NFL: How Vikings will try to trick Bears QB Mitch Trubisky

The Vikings will try to trick Mitch Trubisky, disguising coverages and bluffing blitzes, in the rookie quarterback’s debut Monday night.

“Obviously, that’s important,” coach Mike Zimmer said via phone Thursday. “Probably give him some looks that he hasn’t seen before.

“I think, you know, experience is a factor at a quarterback in the NFL. And when a guy doesn’t a have a lot of experience at that position, I think you try to take advantage of it as best you can.”

There’s a risk in trying to do too much — “If something looks good on the blackboard, it doesn’t mean you can execute it,” Zimmer said — but the Vikings are confident they won’t regret showing Trubisky schemes he’s never seen in person. Even against experienced quarterbacks, the Vikings are notorious for their double-mug blitz, in which two players blitz over each shoulder of the center.

Bears quarterback, Mitch Trubisky (10) during the 4th quarter of Thursday's preseason game against Denver, August 10, 2017. Denver won the game, 24-17. I Brian O'Mahoney/For the Sun-Times

“We don’t try to make it easy,” safety Harrison Smith said.

Until Trubisky proves he’s unfazed by them, the former No. 2 pick should see similar strategies from teams the rest of the season — if not beyond. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said last month that such games don’t stop just because a young quarterback’s rookie year is over.

“I think he’s a really talented guy — he’s got a strong arm, moves well in the pocket, he can make all the throws,” Zimmer said of Trubisky, who played in four preseason games but not since. “Good mobility. Looks like he has a good throwing motion. I thought he did well in the preseason with the boots and the things they asked him to do. They had a two-minute drill in there.”

Zimmer has brought a first-round pick along before. In 2014, No. 32 overall pick Teddy Bridgewater was thrust into action earlier than the Vikings planned when, in Week 3, starter Matt Cassell broke his foot against the Saints.

“You have to kind of mold things to the quarterback — and that’s kind of the same way with every offense, though,” Zimmer said. “The quarterback is the key to it. You kind of just gotta do what he does good. It’s a quarterback friendly offense, make it friendly for him. Use the other weapons you have around him. “

The Bears, he said, will rely on their strong running game — “If he had to drop back and throw the ball every snap, it’d be different,” he said — but will tweak their offense from the one Mike Glennon ran, poorly, for four games. Trubisky figures to run more play-action and sprint-out plays.

“I don’t think you change completely the whole offense,” Zimmer said. “I know they had some more time. But I think there’s certain basic concepts and plays in your offense that you’re going to stick with.”