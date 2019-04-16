Welington Castillo more worried about pitch execution than holding runners

Monday night was big for Welington Castillo, and it wasn’t just because of his go-ahead homer in the eighth inning.

Also in the eighth, Castillo threw out Hunter Dozier trying to steal second. It was the first time a Sox catcher had thrown out a baserunner this season.

But as Castillo pointed out Tuesday, holding runners isn’t just on the catcher.

“Holding runners is huge, especially with that type of team that we’re playing (the Royals). It’s an aggressive team,” Castillo said. “It’s part of my job to try to make a good throw, but at the same time, they need to give me the time to throw him out. We’ve been working really hard together.”

That said, Castillo is also aware that some pitchers might not be comfortable with the slide step, and that cannot get in the way of throwing strikes.

“I’m the type of guy that I’m going to say, ‘If you don’t feel comfortable doing quick slide step, don’t do it.’ I’m more worried about executing the pitch. If you don’t feel comfortable doing it, even if it’s part of my job because I need to throw that guy out,” Castillo said. “If I don’t throw it, that’s fine. That’s not going to be really good for us. But if you feel comfortable lifting your leg high and you’re going to execute the pitch, I’m good with that.”

Working in the field

Well before Tuesday’s game, Eloy Jimenez was out taking fly balls, sinking liners and pretty much anything else a left fielder might encounter.

Manager Rick Renteria said Jimenez was working on his jumps, routes, getting behind the ball and so-called “do or die” plays, where a game would end if a catch isn’t made to promote aggression. Renteria also said he’s given Jimenez examples of how fellow Adam Engel, Leury Garcia and Daniel Palka go for the ball.

“The one thing he is doing and I think you notice it now, he is doing a lot of work,” Renteria said. “He’s taking a lot of balls off the bat.”

A step forward?

Palka entered Tuesday’s game 0 for 29, but the Sox hope he took a step forward Monday when he drew a pair of walks and was hit by a pitch. The fact Palka was able to do that and tire the opposing pitcher was something Renteria saw as encouraging. And valuable.

“Those are little things,” Renteria said. “I know they don’t get into the category that are listed for processing positive attributed in a game, but for us all of you guys who watch the game of baseball and know the game of baseball, you know the value that holds.”