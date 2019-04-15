Welington Castillo’s homer lifts White Sox to 5-4 victory over Royals

Tim Anderson doubled off the left field wall, continuing his torrid start, and Welington Castillo scored him with a two-run homer to right field in the eighth inning Monday, powering the White Sox to a 5-4 victory over the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Anderson went 3-for-4, raising his major league leading average to .453, and to .621 in six home games. Castillo, breaking an 0-for-23 slump, homered for the first time this season.

The Sox (6-9) have won three of four after taking a three-game series against the Yankees.

Ervin Santana was on his way to a second bad start, but after allowing three runs on homers to Hunter Dozier and Chris Owings in the second, the veteran right-hander navigated his way through three scoreless innings before calling it a night.

Ervin Santana of the Chicago White Sox delivers the ball against the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 15, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

It was enough to keep his team in a tie game until the Royals scored a run in the seventh against lefty Manny Banuelos. Billy Hamilton led off with a walk, stole second and went to third on catcher Welington Castillo’s throwing error and scored on Whit Merrifield’s sacrifice fly.

The Sox scored three in the fifth against Royals starter Heath Hillmyer to tie it. Anderson singled and scored from second when Yolmer Sanchez beat out a double play (a call at first overturned after the Sox challenged), Sanchez scored on Leury Garcia’s double and Garcia scored on Yoan Moncada’s single.

Closing time

Closer Alex Colome collected the 100th save of his career. He got his fourth save in as many opportunities and second in as many days. That’s the way Colome likes it.

Colome (2.57 ERA) says he’s at his best “when I pitch more. Two or three days in a row is when I’m better, more consistent.”

He issued his first walk of the season, to Chris Owings leading off the ninth, but recorded three consecutive outs including two strikeouts.

The Sox acquired the 30-year-old Dominican right-hander, who ranks fourth among American League saves leaders since 2016 behind Edwin Diaz, Craig Kimbrel and Roberto Osuna, in an offseason trade with the Mariners for catcher Omar Narvaez.

Lopez next

Tuesday starter Reynaldo Lopez looks to stop an 0-for-3 slump in starts Tuesday when he faces the Royals, a team he hasn’t fared well against in career eight starts (5.16 ERA).

Lopez, the Sox best overall starter in 2018, hasn’t finished five innings yet, has allowed four runs or more every time out and takes a massive 12.15 ERA into the game.

“There’s some mechanics,” pitching coach Don Cooper said. “There’s a reason why you throw good pitches and reasons why you throw bad pitches.’’

Cooper is confident, however, that Lopez won’t be down for long.

“It’s not good luck and bad luck,” Cooper said. “He’s struggling. He’s struggling with consistency and command. He’ll be out of this.’’

Rebuild this

Asked if Eloy Jimenez’ recent good performances are what the Sox rebuild is all about, first-year veteran first baseman-DH Yonder Alsono suggested he’s not a big fan of the ‘R’ word.

“They keep talking about rebuilding and things like that but at some point the time is now, you know?” Alonso said.

“I mean, from our perspective here, we want to win games and we don’t really think about those things. We think about the chance we have and today we have a chance to win a ballgame. Hopefully we’re prepared and getting ready to go.”

This and that

Prized center field prospect Luis Robert, named Carolina League player of the week, had another strong night going 2-for-4 with a stolen base for Class A Winston-Salem Monday. Second baseman Nick Madrigal raised his average to .351 with three hits.

*Jon Jay (hip strain), on the injured list all season, played catch and was said to be close to hitting off a tee.