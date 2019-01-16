Bulls rookie Wendell Carter Jr. could miss time with thumb injury

Wendell Carter Jr., pictured in the Bulls' recent game against the Warriors, is believed to have torn a ligament in his thumb. | AP Photo/Ben Margot

Bulls big man Wendell Carter Jr. is believed to have suffered a ligament tear in his thumb that could keep him out for several weeks. The rookie underwent an MRI on Wednesday after playing 28 minutes against the Lakers the night before.

The injury, colloquially known as “gatekeeper’s thumb,” may or may not require surgery, depending on its severity. Recovery time is generally between four to six weeks, although he may be out that long.

Carter, the Bulls’ seventh overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, has started all 44 games so far for the Bulls this season, averaging 10.3 points and seven rebounds per game. The 6-10 center recorded six points and 10 rebounds in the Bulls’ 107-100 loss to the Lakers.

The rookie’s injury is the latest piece of bad news in a disheartening stretch for the Bulls, who have lost eight straight. Either Bobby Portis or Robin Lopez will likely replace Carter in the starting lineup against Denver on Thursday.