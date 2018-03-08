What are the odds of a Cubs-White Sox World Series? Glad you asked

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon gestures during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, July 27, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

It’s no surprise oddsmakers currently envision a Dodgers-Astros rematch in the World Series.

The folks at SportsBettingDime.com released their 2018 odds Thursday and looked at some other potential matchups — such as an All-Florida World Series (9,999/1 odds).

In Chicago, things are looking relatively better — keyword there is relatively — when it comes to the Cubs and White Sox.

The Cubs’ odds of reaching the World Series are a respectable 12/1, putting them behind the Astros (7/1), Dodgers (8/1) and the Yankees (9/1). Fair enough.

The rebuilding White Sox are much farther down the list at 150/1. Place your bets now.

As for a Cubs-White Sox World Series in 2018? Well, that’s at 450/1 — thanks to the White Sox’ dim outlook.

SportsBettingDime has a variety of odds and prop bets worth checking out here.

One notable prop bet is National League Cy Young winner. New Cub Yu Darvish is No. 5 on the list at 10/1.