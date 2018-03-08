It’s no surprise oddsmakers currently envision a Dodgers-Astros rematch in the World Series.
The folks at SportsBettingDime.com released their 2018 odds Thursday and looked at some other potential matchups — such as an All-Florida World Series (9,999/1 odds).
In Chicago, things are looking relatively better — keyword there is relatively — when it comes to the Cubs and White Sox.
The Cubs’ odds of reaching the World Series are a respectable 12/1, putting them behind the Astros (7/1), Dodgers (8/1) and the Yankees (9/1). Fair enough.
The rebuilding White Sox are much farther down the list at 150/1. Place your bets now.
As for a Cubs-White Sox World Series in 2018? Well, that’s at 450/1 — thanks to the White Sox’ dim outlook.
SportsBettingDime has a variety of odds and prop bets worth checking out here.
One notable prop bet is National League Cy Young winner. New Cub Yu Darvish is No. 5 on the list at 10/1.