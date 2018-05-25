What does Bears coach Matt Nagy have in store for TE Adam Shaheen?

Weeks spent watching and analyzing the film of Chiefs Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce has convinced end Adam Shaheen of two things.

“The guy there is really, really talented,” the Bears’ second-year tight end said.

And?

“We’re going to have opportunities more so than we did last year just as a tight end room as a whole,” Shaheen said.

Adam Shaheen catches a touchdown pass. (Getty Images)

In coach Matt Nagy’s offense, the tight end position is of the utmost importance. In a sense, it’s where everything starts.

Finding a “U” tight end – see Kelce or the Eagles’ Pro Bowler Zach Ertz — was the first personnel move Nagy discussed with general manager Ryan Pace. To fill it, Trey Burton, who played behind Ertz in Philadelphia, was signed to a four-year, $32 million contract.

But what about Shaheen? Where does the 45th overall pick from the 2017 draft fit in Nagy’s offense and plans?

“We’re going to be all over the field,” Shaheen said. “It’s going to be good to be a part of.”

The “Y” in-line tight end spot should be viewed merely as a starting point. If Shaheen develops as expected, he should allow Nagy to be more creative with his personnel groupings, route combinations and play calls.

Shaheen will be taught the responsibilities of Burton’s “U” role. But Shaheen and Burton also form a unique tandem – one that Nagy didn’t have at his disposal in Kansas City.

In his two years as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator, Nagy’s second tight end was Demetrius Harris, an undrafted free-agent signing in 2013 who didn’t play football in college, but basketball at Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

As Harris developed, his role grew with the Chiefs under Nagy. Harris made 17 catches on 31 targets in 2016 and 18 catches on 35 targets last season.

Starting this season, Shaheen should provide Nagy with much more.

“He’s bigger than I originally thought he was, and then … his catching radius, I’d put in the same category,” Nagy said. “He has very natural hands. He’s a guy that fits our offense very well. Now it’s a matter of how fast is he going to learn it and just figure out the details and just the ins and outs of the different routes we run.”

When the Bears laid out their offseason training plan for Shaheen, their goal wasn’t to increase his power or strength – “I was pretty damn physical last year,” he said – but to make him more fluid, mobile and flexible.

Part of the team’s focus was to eliminate what Shaheen described as “nagging injuries that I had over the season” by improving his core strength. But the Bears also wanted him improve as a route-runner.

“[It’s] just to be able to move and run better than I did last year,” Shaheen said. “Just to be able to run, cut, get lower, everything in blocking, better leverage. Just core stability is huge. I think it’s helped a lot.”

A new vision for Shaheen from Nagy will help, too.

The Bears spoke glowingly about Shaheen after drafting him, but his role still was limited behind Zach Miller and Dion Sims. At times, the jump from Division-II Ashland (Ohio) to the NFL appeared overwhelming. While the Bears emphasized Shaheen’s blocking, he battled nerves.

But Shaheen’s natural pass-catching skills also were underutilized last year. He made 12 catches for 127 yards and three touchdowns all from a three-point stance.

“I made the most of it,” he said. “When I was given an opportunity, I showed that I can play and be a starter in this league.”

Shaheen said the Bears had formations and plays last year where he aligned elsewhere and was upright, but “it just never materialized into anything.”

With Nagy, the expectations are that Shaheen will materialize into something significant. Everything is different for him and the tight ends.

“We didn’t have great numbers last year — really any us — from a catching standpoint,” Shaheen said. “But I think that will change with this offense.”