What is Jimmy Butler up to this offseason? Hugging trees and riding a gondola

What is Jimmy Butler up to this offseason, you ask? Here's what we've found out. | Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Jimmy Butler usually takes time during the offseason to have some well-deserved rest and relaxation while on an international excursion.

Last summer, he went to London and Paris, where he met up with then-teammate Dwyane Wade.

This summer, Butler is back at it and has shared a few funny videos along the way.

Butler, who this season helped the Timberwolves get into the playoffs for the first time since 2004, is currently on a vacation in Venice, Italy. He decided to take a gondola ride with his “girl.”

“Being a kid out here on a gondola ride with my girl. Say, ‘What’s up, babe,'” Butler said while panning the camera to the open seat next to him. “That’s invisabae.

“We out here, cooling in the gondola in the shade. She fine, ain’t she?” Butler said still sitting with an open seat next to him. “I got it like that.”

Jimmy Butler riding the gondola with Invisibae 🤣 (via @JimmyButler) pic.twitter.com/uS6UrbJ6gQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 10, 2018

OK, Jimmy.

Although he’s alone, it looks like Butler is enjoying his time in Italy, which is all that truly matters.

calling all companies that need models. A post shared by Jimmy Butler (@jimmybutler) on Jun 9, 2018 at 7:37am PDT

His time in Italy appears to be treating him a lot better than his trip to Montana last month.

While hiking up Chief Mountain, Butler stopped and hugged a tree. No, not because he loves nature, but because he was extremely scared of heights.

“To leave this damn tree,” Butler sang in the video, “Can’t believe that y’all let me.”

Butler, a 6-foot-8 NBA guard, refused to go back down the mountain, according to the Instagram post.

Butler, who was traded to Minnesota last summer, should probably take it easy this offseason. He missed a handful of games last season after he underwent knee surgery to repair a meniscus tear. Butler averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 35 percent from behind the arc in 59 games last season.