What now? Stan Bowman has tough decisions to make in Corey Crawford’s absence

With Corey Crawford, the Blackhawks are a flawed-but-talented team capable of making a playoff run. Without Crawford, the Hawks might be a long shot to even make the playoffs.

Crawford has been out “indefinitely” since Christmas, and there’s a growing concern in the organization that he could miss the rest of the season with what three sources described as vertigo-like symptoms. To be clear, he hasn’t been ruled out yet, and Joel Quenneville said last week that he expects Crawford to be back at some point. But the nebulous timetable means the very best-case scenario will still take quite a while. Perhaps too long to stay in playoff contention.

So what now? Stan Bowman and the Hawks have a few options:

Buffalo's Robin Lehner has a .916 save percentage in eight NHL seasons. (Getty Images)

Go get a goalie

After trading for Anthony Duclair, Bowman said he likes the immediate potential of this roster. If that’s the case, and Crawford is indeed done for the year, Bowman could seek a rental goalie ahead of the Feb. 26 trade deadline. There are a handful of decent options on teams that could be sellers, and if Crawford is moved to long-term injured reserve, the Hawks will have plenty of cap space to make it work.

Buffalo’s Robin Lehner and Detroit’s Petr Mrazek are both solid goalies on lousy teams. Jaroslav Halak is a proven veteran who’s splitting time with Thomas Greiss on the Islanders. Perhaps even former Hawks goalie Antti Raanta is an option, in his first year as the starter for the putrid Arizona Coyotes, a frequent trading partner.

The problem is the Hawks don’t have a lot of assets to trade, unless they’re willing to part with a roster player (Michal Kempny, a pending free agent, comes to mind). Vinnie Hinostroza was thought to be a trade chip earlier in the season, but he’s been playing very well in a top-line role for the past month. And the Hawks already have traded away their second-round pick (in the ill-fated Phil Danault trade with Montreal) and their fourth-round pick (in the Johnny Oduya trade last February).

Improve the team elsewhere

The fact is, while they’re relatively unproven, Anton Forsberg and Jeff Glass have similar stats to those more expensive trade options. Glass has a .910 save percentage in six starts, and Forsberg has a .915 in four starts since Crawford was put on injured reserve. Neither goalie is anywhere near as consistent and reliable as Crawford, however. So the Hawks could choose to focus on improving the team in front of them, starting with the defense.

The Hawks are top-10 in the league in goals per game (3.02) and shots per game. So offense isn’t the issue; defense is. They’ve been better lately, but are still bottom-10 in shots-against per game. Thanks largely to Crawford, they’re still top 10 in goals-against per game (2.71). Duncan Keith is still a top-pairing defenseman, but he’s not playing at the superb level the Hawks are used to. After Keith, the Hawks have mostly third-pairing guys. A trade for a top-four defenseman could be huge.

Of course, as stated earlier, the Hawks don’t have a lot to offer. And they’ll hardly be the only team looking for players such as Winnipeg’s Jacob Trouba (who would be a massive upgrade but a tough sell for the first-place Jets), Detroit’s Mike Green, or Pittsburgh’s Ian Cole, among others.

Stand pat

This could be the likeliest scenario: Ride it out with Forsberg and Glass, hope Crawford recovers in time for the stretch run to carry the Hawks into the playoffs, and go from there. The Hawks aren’t nearly bad enough to tank for prized Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin in the draft, and they’re probably not good enough to warrant mortgaging the future on a mediocre rental goalie.

Despite the big contracts atop the roster, the Hawks have done a good job of getting younger and faster this season. They’ve also freed up cap space for offseason improvements. So the window can still be open next year, even if Crawford’s injury slams it shut this year.

