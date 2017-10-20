What ‘Pretty Boy Assassin’ Mitch Trubisky’s OT throw means for future

Before the play clock hit the 15-second mark and the voice in Mitch Trubisky’s helmet was turned off, Dowell Loggains briefed his rookie quarterback.

We’re not in field-goal range. Be aggressive here. You need to make a play.

After throwing only 15 passes, Trubisky was ready.

“Instead of, ‘Be careful, throw away, we already have a field goal,’” Trubisky said.

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky and tackle Charles Leno celebrate Sunday. (Getty Images)

On third-and-11 from the Ravens’ 41 with about four-and-a-half minutes to play in a tied overtime game, Trubisky took the snap, backpedaled into his drop, and stepped up to split two pass rushers, keeping both hands on the ball.

He took one step up and two to his right, landing on his right foot. With linebacker C.J. Mosley leaping toward him, Trubisky threw off the wrong foot, high and over the middle, for an 18-yard completion.

“To be able to throw that ball with both hands in the air and changing your arm angle,” Loggains said, “that’s why you draft a kid second. …

“You draft a guy cause it’s 3rd-and-11 and if you don’t get a first down you’re punting, and you don’t what’s going to happen with the game.”

For the previous eight years, Bears fans were conditioned to believe that a strong arm and discretionary mind were mutually exclusive.

Jay Cutler might have had the most zip in the history of the NFL — apologies to Jeff George — but had 109 interceptions in 102 Bears starts. His bad habits seemed ingrained.

Trubisky has only two touchdowns and one interception in a small sample size, but Sunday gave a reason to believe he could possess the best of both worlds: a top-tier arm with a conscience.

“’Pretty Boy Assassin’ — that’s what we call him,” outside linebacker Pernell McPhee said. “Hopefully he can start assassinating people pretty soon.”

Count his overtime throw as his first kill.

“I was just stepping up trying to make a play,” Trubisky said, “and those kind of things just come natural.”

The rookie practices awkward throws at practice, but he didn’t realize that his sidearm, wrong-foot pass qualified until the game ended.

“It seemed like it was normal when I was out there on the field, but I went and watched it,” Trubisky said. “And that’s not exactly how you want to drop back and throw the ball.”

The Bears spent all week praising their rookie for his discretion — he threw the ball away six times in 16 passes — and ability to lead the team in his first road start.

They praised his intelligence against the Ravens, who played Cover 2 defense 40 times after doing it once all year. They admired how he handled the team’s plan to go no-huddle on third downs to keep the Ravens’ pass-rush unit off the field.

They said Trubisky’s strip-sack-fumble wasn’t his fault; the offensive line screwed up the slide protection, and he had nothing to do with the call.

“I need to do a better job of blocking,” said guard Kyle Long, who tried to block one of the two pass rushers that Trubisky stepped up past. “And he did a hell of a job getting the ball out and finding some extra velocity on the ball to get it to Kendall.”

The most exciting part about the throw was wasn’t the crossing route itself or the eventual 27-24 win against the Ravens, but, rather, what it could mean for the future.

“Very excited,” running back Jordan Howard said. “I’m sure it did a lot for his confidence.”

