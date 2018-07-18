What to look for from White Sox after All-Star break

Before the All-Star break: A 33-62 record and a D grade from manager Rick Renteria.

Not much there to look at.

So what will be worth watching about the White Sox coming out of the break, starting with a weekend series against the Mariners that begins Friday in Seattle? Mostly player development of key position players and pitching components to their rebuilding project, but also the trade deadline and anticipated arrivals of top prospects.

Wins and losses? They don’t much matter, as the Sox seem destined to finish fourth in the AL for the fifth consecutive year (after a last-place finish in 2013) and are out of the playoffs for the 10th year in a row. They would, undoubtedly, like to avoid becoming the fourth team in franchise history to lose 100 games, or even worse, break the franchise record of 106 losses in 1970. Unfortunately, doing so wouldn’t even ensure the first pick in the draft next year because the Orioles and Royals have even worse records.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) and second baseman Yoan Moncada (10) fist bump following a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 31, 2018. (AP)

Record aside, upticks and improvements need to become visible in these last two and a half months to move the needle on a franchise which holds the necessary talent in the farm system to see progress. Stagnation at the major league level means front-wheel drive tires are spinning in the mud. Perhaps the Sox will finish third in 2019, second in 2020 and continue to climb. But it’s not a given – they aren’t the only ones rebuilding in the division, much less the rest of baseball.

Here are some things to watch in the last 67 games:

Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada

Not everyone is 100 percent convinced Anderson should stay at shortstop, or that Moncada, who played five games at third base when he broke into the majors with the Red Sox in 2016, are fixtures in the middle infield. So it’s time Anderson, 25, and Moncada, 23, establish firm roots by cutting down on the errors (Anderson has 13, Moncada 15) and lock down the routine plays. Anderson — on pace for 22 homers and 36 stolen bases — has seen his defense trend upward going into the break and Moncada’s offense – with 12 homers, 19 doubles, five triples and 41 RBI he joins Javier Baez, Andrew Benintendi, Trevor Story and Chris Taylor as the only players with 10, 15, five and 40 or more in those categories — was improving as well.

Per Baseball Reference wins above replacement, Anderson and Moncada are the Sox’ best two players at 2.1 each.

What about the pitching?

Carlos Rodon, Reynaldo Lopez and perhaps Lucas Giolito are slotted on the organization’s big board for the starting rotation of the future. Rodon’s health issues and Giolito’s control problems threatened to knock them off but Rodon, looking fit after September shoulder surgery, can cement his place with more starts resembling his last few while Giolito, pitching as well as he has in his last few starts after early failures, is keeping himself in the mix.

Lopez (3.91 ERA), the Sox’ best starter, aims to master the command of his fastball to all four quadrants of the strike zone, locate his slider and curve and avoid mistakes that lead to the bad inning that shows up on an otherwise clean line score.

Who’s getting traded?

In seller’s mode, the Sox have one experienced and effective bullpen piece, Joakim Soria, and a veteran starter with postseason work on his resume, James Shields, who seem most likely to get dealt before the July 31 non-waiver deadline. Don’t expect premium talent in return as stand-alones, but packaging one with one or two of their own prospects could land an intriguing prospect in return. Trade possibilities are not restricted, and the Sox do have useful major leaguers to deal such as Leury Garcia or Yolmer Sanchez, not to mention 2018 All-Star Jose Abreu and 2017 All-Star Avisail Garcia, the latter pair seemingly less likely to bring a big returns right now for various reasons including age, salary, recent performance and balky hamstrings. Besides, the Sox don’t appear to be in a rush to deal them now, anyway.

When will we see Eloy Jimenez and Michael Kopech?

Great question. The top hitting and pitching prospects are both expected to make major league debuts, perhaps before September if Jimenez can stay healthy and Kopech can string some starts with acceptable command.