What to watch for when Bears GM Ryan Pace, coach Matt Nagy hold court at combine

The last time Ryan Pace spoke at the NFL Scouting Combine, he extolled the virtues of quarterbacks who had transformed their college teams, citing Drew Brees’ impact on Purdue before eventually winning a Super Bowl with the Saints.

“I think you want to see a guy who has elevated his program,” the Bears general manager said.

Two months later, the Bears passed on Deshaun Watson — who was 32-3 as a starter at Clemson — and instead traded up to draft Mitch Trubisky, who went 8-5 in his only starting season at North Carolina.

The lesson: don’t expect Pace to tip his hand about prospects when he meets the media Wednesday at the combine. Lying season is upon us, but Pace and new head coach Matt Nagy should still offer some insight into their roster.

Here’s what to watch for when both speak Wednesday:

Finding offensive fits

Since Nagy last addressed the media on Jan 18 — after hiring three coordinators — he’s had the time to evaluate the players he inherited. The Bears must find out which of their own offensive players best fit Nagy’s system.They decided against guard Josh Sitton, turning down his $8 million option for 2018. They’ll likely do the same with backup quarterback Mike Glennon.

Other questions remain. Does tight end Dion Sims — who is due $4 million of his $6 million salary if he’s still on the team March 16 — provide enough pass-catching pop to stick around? Does Markus Wheaton, who made $2 million for each of his three catches last year, have any prayer of returning? Will Cameron Meredith, who tore his left anterior cruciate ligament suffered last preseason, receive a tender as a restricted free agent?

Right tackle Bobby Massie is due a $1 million roster bonus on March 16, too; if the Bears want to part with him before he enters the final year of his deal, we’ll know by then.

Cornering the market

The Bears have until 3 p.m. on March 6 to decide whether to keep cornerback Kyle Fuller by giving him a franchise tag. If they do, they’ll have until July 16 to negotiate a long-term deal or hand him a one-year contract for around $15.2 million.

Last year’s franchise tag deadline passed before the combine began; this year, Pace will use the gathering of teams and agents to gauge Fuller’s value before deciding whether to sign him to a long-term deal, tag him or let him walk as a free agent.

Medical report

Pace should give updates on the status of guard Kyle Long, who had offseason neck and shoulder surgeries, as well as receiver Kevin White, who broke his left shoulder blade in the season opener. Leonard Floyd had November surgery on the sprained medial collateral and posterior cruciate ligaments in his right knee, and fellow outside linebacker Willie Young (triceps) also finished last season on injured reserve. Will they be available for the team’s voluntary veteran minicamp, which starts April 17? Defensive players won’t have to learn a new system, but offensive players will need all the snaps they can get in Nagy’s scheme.

Free-agent finds

The Bears have about $51 million in cap to spend in mid-March free agency — and that number will go up in the next two weeks. Nagy and quarterback Mitch Trubisky have made the Bears are a more stable, attractive destination than they were a year ago, when star cornerback A.J. Bouye chose the Jaguars despite the Bears offering more money.

With needs at receiver, outside linebacker and cornerback, the Bears have the money to attempt big swings again when the legal tampering period starts March 12. One edge rusher came off the market Tuesday, when the Lions announced they were giving Ziggy Ansah the franchise tag.

Still, Pace knows that free agency is not how the greatest teams are built.

“You’re stepping through land mines,” he said at last year’s combine. “And you’ve got to be careful you don’t step on the wrong one.”

