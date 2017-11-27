What we’re seeing, hearing is the start of John Fox’s last stand

John Fox’s last stand started Monday morning when he described the “endeavor” that he’s on the Bears.

“This is, basically, record-wise, the hardest job I’ve had in my career, and one I’m heck bent on getting changed around,” Fox said when asked what it means to be the Bears’ head coach during his regular appearance on WBBM-780 AM.

“I see the passion the city of Chicago has for the Bears, this organization, what it means to the history of the league, so it’s as important of an endeavor as I’ve ever been embarked on.”

Fox made it sound as if he scaling Mount Everest after his Sherpa guide abandoned him. Or he’s floating down the Amazon River with a hole in his boat.

With John Fox as their coach, the Bears have twice finished in last place in the NFC North and are about to make it three seasons in a row. (Getty Images)

Then again, the Bears have lost three consecutive games and are 3-8. His Bears are 12-31 with five games remaining his third season.

As a coach, Fox is in a grim situation. Or to use his phrasing, there is a crisis at his carnival.

Asked later at Halas Hall why he called the Bears the “the hardest job” of his career, Fox upped his rhetoric on a day full of it.

“I think what I said was the sequence of seasons, I don’t know that I’ve experienced before, which I think is honest and real,” he said.

That’s true. He’s in the midst of the worst three-year stretch he’s had in his 16 consecutive years of being an NFL coach.

His comments, though, should be interpreted as the beginning of his defense. Fox seems to know that his last chance to coach in the NFL is slipping away. He seems to know that general manager Ryan Pace is safe, while he is not.

After the Eagles blew out the Bears 31-3, Fox said that he doesn’t “give a rip” about questions about job security. His comments on the radio, though, said the opposite. Fox apparently does give a big “rip” about his job security.

Why else would he call fixing the Bears his “endeavor”?

“If you watch our team play, our fans see it, everybody in the league sees it, our guys play hard; they played hard [against the Eagles],” Fox also said on WBBM-780 AM. “That game could have been like one of those other scores, 51 to whatever.

“Our guys compete. They play hard. They’re professionals. I coach hard. My staff is going to coach hard. Nobody in this business does it for job security. We do it because we have a passion, and we’re competitors.”

But you stay employed because you win.

Everybody sees a three-win team.

And everybody sees that rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky is struggling.

“I’ve never been big on finger-pointing,” Fox said. “Right now, we’re 3-8, and that’s what we are.”

Fox said that after pointing out all the changes made to the roster since “we” arrived. He also said the Bears were “making the endeavor at the quarterback position” this season.

“I’ve been through a few of these buildings,” Fox said. “Guys are working to get better. Now, we just have to prove it.”

Still, what would victories against the 49ers or Browns actually prove? It’s not a matter of beating them; it’s matter of: “You better not lose because they’re really bad.”

A saving grace should not exist. Here’s a reminder: the Bears lost to the Brett Hundley-led Packers at Soldier Field after their bye week.

Brett. Freaking. Hundley.

The Bears have never fired a coach during the regular season. But there is a first time for everything. Internally, the Bears have started to look ahead. A loss against the one-win 49ers in front of thousands of empty seats at Soldier Field could prompt it.

Fox was asked if he was given any assurances that he would remain employed for the final five games.

“It’s obvious we’re in a performance-based business,” Fox said. “I get that part.”